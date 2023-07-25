Published Mar 17, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Trek Comics For June
IDW Publishing has just unveiled its Star Trek comic book titles for June, and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at the covers and preview pages of the upcoming issues. Kicking things off is Star Trek #34, written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, with art and a cover by Joe Corroney. The "Lost Apollo" saga, set in the new movie era, ends with this installment. Spock and Bones must work together to save Captain Kirk from a fate worse than death -- a fate tied to the earliest days of humanity's journey to the stars -- when they wind up stranded on an alien world and cut off from the Enterprise.
And, lastly, there's Star Trek: Harlan Ellison®’s City on the Edge of Forever #1 (of 5), written by Harlan Ellison, Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with art by J.K. Woodward and a cover by Juan Ortiz. As previously reported on StarTrek.com, Star Trek: Harlan Ellison®’s City on the Edge of Forever is a visual presentation of the much-discussed, unrevised, unadulterated version of Harlan Ellison’s Star Trek teleplay script, “The City on the Edge of Forever.” Ellison won a Hugo and Writer’s Guild of America Award for his teleplay, but in June, several decades after the episode aired, fans will finally be able to see the story as Ellison originally intended.
Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Subscribers and Federation members only can expect a special variant cover by painter Paul Shipper.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye onStarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.