FIRST LOOK: Trek Comics For June

IDW Publishing has just unveiled its Star Trek comic book titles for June, and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at the covers and preview pages of the upcoming issues. Kicking things off is Star Trek #34, written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, with art and a cover by Joe Corroney. The "Lost Apollo" saga, set in the new movie era, ends with this installment. Spock and Bones must work together to save Captain Kirk from a fate worse than death -- a fate tied to the earliest days of humanity's journey to the stars -- when they wind up stranded on an alien world and cut off from the Enterprise.