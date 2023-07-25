Published Jun 3, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Trek Comic-Con Exclusives From Bif Bang Pow!
Comic-Con in San Diego is just around the corner, and Bif Bang Pow! will be ready with a couple of limited-edition Star Trek exclusives. First, they’ll be represented by Star Trek: The Next Generation Wesley Build-a-Bridge Deluxe Bobble Head (Convention Exclusive 1-8), a product that will kick of Bif Bang Pow!’s line of 7-inch “Build-a-Bridge” Star Trek bobble heads. The Convention Exclusive Wesley Build-a-Bridge Bobble Head is a resin piece bearing the likeness of Wil Wheaton, and it will connect to seven other Build-a-Bridge bobble heads to form a mini-replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D bridge. Only 2,500 pieces will be produced.
Bif Bang Pow! will also have available Star Trek: The Original Series Fine Art Coasters Set of 40, Series 1 (Convention Exclusive). The set will feature 40 coasters emblazoned with the TOS Art Prints by Juan Ortiz, with the coasters crafted of cork-backed laminated wood. And the coasters will come in a laminated-wood Enterprise box. Only 560 sets will be produced.