FIRST LOOK: Trek Comic-Con Exclusives From Bif Bang Pow!

Comic-Con in San Diego is just around the corner, and Bif Bang Pow! will be ready with a couple of limited-edition Star Trek exclusives. First, they’ll be represented by Star Trek: The Next Generation Wesley Build-a-Bridge Deluxe Bobble Head (Convention Exclusive 1-8), a product that will kick of Bif Bang Pow!’s line of 7-inch “Build-a-Bridge” Star Trek bobble heads. The Convention Exclusive Wesley Build-a-Bridge Bobble Head is a resin piece bearing the likeness of Wil Wheaton, and it will connect to seven other Build-a-Bridge bobble heads to form a mini-replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D bridge. Only 2,500 pieces will be produced.