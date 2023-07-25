Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 12, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Trek Avatars For XBLA and PSN Home Personal Space

    FIRST LOOK: Trek Avatars For XBLA and PSN Home Personal Space

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Ready to immerse yourself deeper into the Star Trek universe? Now’s your chance, as Flashman has introduced a new Star Trek: The Original Series avatar collection for XBLA and also their debut Star Trek: The Next Generation-inspired Personal Space for PSN Home Personal Space.

    Available now on the Microsoft XBLA Avatar Marketplace are such avatars as male and female costumes, a Gorn mask, Tribbles and Vulcan ears. As for the Personal Space collection, it’s based on the Enterprise-D and includes bridge views, the captain’s ready room, a replicator, an Enterprise model (from the captain’s ready room), a desk/end table and more.

    So, will you join the TOS or TNG crew? It’s up to you. Click HERE for details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top