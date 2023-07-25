FIRST LOOK: Trek Avatars For XBLA and PSN Home Personal Space

Ready to immerse yourself deeper into the Star Trek universe? Now’s your chance, as Flashman has introduced a new Star Trek: The Original Series avatar collection for XBLA and also their debut Star Trek: The Next Generation-inspired Personal Space for PSN Home Personal Space.

Available now on the Microsoft XBLA Avatar Marketplace are such avatars as male and female costumes, a Gorn mask, Tribbles and Vulcan ears. As for the Personal Space collection, it’s based on the Enterprise-D and includes bridge views, the captain’s ready room, a replicator, an Enterprise model (from the captain’s ready room), a desk/end table and more.

So, will you join the TOS or TNG crew? It’s up to you. Click HERE for details.