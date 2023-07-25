Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 11, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: TOS Shot Glasses For September

    FIRST LOOK: TOS Shot Glasses For September

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We’ll drink to that. If you liked the Juan Ortiz TOS Art Prints for September – “The Enterprise Incident,” “Court Martial,” “The Gamesters of Triskelion” and “That Which Survives” – you’ll be happy to know that those designs will soon be emblazoned on shot glasses from Bif Bang Pow!

    Check out the shot glasses below:

    Click HERE to pre-order the set of four shot glasses, which will be available early next year and will cost $17.99.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top