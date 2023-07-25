Published Sep 11, 2013
FIRST LOOK: TOS Shot Glasses For September
We’ll drink to that. If you liked the Juan Ortiz TOS Art Prints for September – “The Enterprise Incident,” “Court Martial,” “The Gamesters of Triskelion” and “That Which Survives” – you’ll be happy to know that those designs will soon be emblazoned on shot glasses from Bif Bang Pow!
Check out the shot glasses below:
Click HERE to pre-order the set of four shot glasses, which will be available early next year and will cost $17.99.