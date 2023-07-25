Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 19, 2012

    FIRST LOOK: TOS Cycling Jerseys From Retro

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you enjoy riding your bicycle at warp speed, we’ve got great news: cycling jerseys are about to reach the final frontier. Retro, a leading recreational cycling apparel company, will, this summer, unveil the first of a trio of jerseys featuring iconic art from theOriginal Star Trek series, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look.

    “Our mission at Retro is to usher recreational cyclists back to a place from their own timeline, when life was more innocent and when the imagination was captured visually by icons that remain in the consciousness of pop culture today,” says Retro CEO Roger W. Mallette. “Star Trek is the perfect example of that, and we’re thrilled to announce the release of our first Star Trek-themed jerseys.”

    Retro’s Star Trek jerseys -- which feature a hidden front full-length zipper and are made of Fast Dry Ultra, a micro-fiber that effectively transports humidity and repels odors -- will be available in retail outlets nationwide and online at www.retroimageapparel.com, http://www.thinkgeek.com/ and in the StarTrek.com Store beginning on August 1. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the new products.

