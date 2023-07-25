Published Jun 27, 2014
FIRST LOOK: TNG: Warped: An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season
We know you loved season eight of Star Trek: The Next Generation and have been waiting patiently for a detailed guide chronicling each and every episode of that memorable year. Wait. Before you bombard StarTrek.com and/or our Facebook page with comments, go with us on this. Imagine there had been a season eight. What would it have been like? Now imagine that there's a guide, and a satirical /mockumentary-style one at that. Put it all together and you've got Star Trek: The Next Generation - Warped, An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season, written by Mike McMahan and due out on March 3, 2015 as a Gallery Books trade paperback and eBook.
Here's the full synopsis from the publisher:
On Twitter, Star Trek: The Next Generation lives on for one more season in the form of @TNG_S8—a satirical eighth season that never aired! Each tweet to its more than 85,000 followers (and retweeted four times that amount) is a hilarious recap and spot-on exaggeration of one of the most beloved TV series ever aired. Now, @TNG_S8 creator Mike McMahan presents an officially licensed mockumentary-style book-length “episode guide” to Season 8. With colorful illustrations by Joel Watson of the HijiNKS ENSUE webcomic, and Jason Ho, longtime artist at Bongo Comics (publisher of the comic book versions of The Simpsons and Futurama), each “episode” contains plot descriptions, trivia, aliens new and old, set photos, and behind-the-sceneslooks at the troubled production. This book will appeal to casual and obsessive fans alike, keeping the world of the show intact while hilariously exaggerating it.
"I thought it would be fun to create an artifact from an alternate version of our universe: a tongue-in-cheek guide to the production of an -- admittedly silly -- season of TNG." McMahan told StarTrek.com. "I had a great time taking the tone of the jokes in @TNG_S8 and applying them to the expanded format of a guide, which gave me room for crazier episodes, dialogue, trivia, and plenty of Riker. I hope fans enjoy laughing with Geordi, Data, Worf and good old Barclay as much as I enjoyed writing their antics."
