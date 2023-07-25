FIRST LOOK: TNG: Warped: An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season

Here's the full synopsis from the publisher:

On Twitter, Star Trek: The Next Generation lives on for one more season in the form of @TNG_S8—a satirical eighth season that never aired! Each tweet to its more than 85,000 followers (and retweeted four times that amount) is a hilarious recap and spot-on exaggeration of one of the most beloved TV series ever aired. Now, @TNG_S8 creator Mike McMahan presents an officially licensed mockumentary-style book-length “episode guide” to Season 8. With colorful illustrations by Joel Watson of the HijiNKS ENSUE webcomic, and Jason Ho, longtime artist at Bongo Comics (publisher of the comic book versions of The Simpsons and Futurama), each “episode” contains plot descriptions, trivia, aliens new and old, set photos, and behind-the-sceneslooks at the troubled production. This book will appeal to casual and obsessive fans alike, keeping the world of the show intact while hilariously exaggerating it.

"I thought it would be fun to create an artifact from an alternate version of our universe: a tongue-in-cheek guide to the production of an -- admittedly silly -- season of TNG." McMahan told StarTrek.com. "I had a great time taking the tone of the jokes in @TNG_S8 and applying them to the expanded format of a guide, which gave me room for crazier episodes, dialogue, trivia, and plenty of Riker. I hope fans enjoy laughing with Geordi, Data, Worf and good old Barclay as much as I enjoyed writing their antics."

