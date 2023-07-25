FIRST LOOK: TNG Unification & Season 5 Blu-rays

There’s no hyperbole necessary in discussing these two releases. Season five of TNG ranked amongst the series’ best, with episodes including “Redemption Part II, “Cause And Effect,” “Darmok,” “The Inner Light,” “The First Duty,” “Time’s Arrow, Part 1” and, of course, “Unification I and II,” which heralded the returns to Star Trek of Leonard Nimoy as Spock and Mark Lenard as Sarek.

The Fifth Season Blu-ray features all 26 episodes in high-definition and a multiple-part documentary, “REQUIEM: A Remembrance of Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which examines the evolution of season five and the impact of Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s death on the production.

Meanwhile, Unification transforms the landmark two-parter into an epic feature-length presentation complemented by an audio commentary and an exclusive documentary, “From One Generation to the Next,” which details the making of the episodes and the introduction of Spock to TNG.

The Fifth Season will cost $130 in the U.S. and $150 in Canada, and Unification will cost $28.28 in the U.S. and $32 in Canada.

