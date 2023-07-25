Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 22, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: TNG-themed iPhone Cases from PowerA

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    PowerA has just introduced a trio of unique Star Trek: The Next Generation iPhone cases. The cases, inspired by the three different colors of Starfleet crew uniforms, are made of woven fabric on molded ABS plastic with a raised communicator badge detail.

    The cases – for the iPhone 5 – cost $29.99 each and are available now at PowerA.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additional Star Trek cases for mobile phones, including several inspired by The Original Series, that will be introduced later this year.

