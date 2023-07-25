FIRST LOOK: TNG: Mirror Broken #5

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Broken #5 is the latest Trek comic book adventure from IDW Publishing, due out tomorrow. Written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with J.K. Woodward on art and cover duty, the story finds the newly stolen I.S.S. Enterprise-D caught between the forces of the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance and a trio of Imperial warships, with Jean-Luc Picard in unexpected territory. Which will crack first, his untested vessel, or an untested crew?