Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 4, 2017

    FIRST LOOK: TNG: Mirror Broken #5

    FIRST LOOK: TNG: Mirror Broken #5

    Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Broken #5 is the latest Trek comic book adventure from IDW Publishing, due out tomorrow. Written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with J.K. Woodward on art and cover duty, the story finds the newly stolen I.S.S. Enterprise-D caught between the forces of the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance and a trio of Imperial warships, with Jean-Luc Picard in unexpected territory. Which will crack first, his untested vessel, or an untested crew?

    Mirror Broken #5 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a Rachael Stott variant cover.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top