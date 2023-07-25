FIRST LOOK: TNG 30th Anniversary Pin

As previously reported, FanSets offers limited-edition Star Trek pins and pin sets, with unique art and technology, designed to appeal to casual and serious Trek collectors alike. The pins feature Star Trek characters, ships, actor autographs, sound effects and music, as well as cutting-edge, patent-pending Augmented Reality (AR) technology. FanSets will produce pins inspired by The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine,Voyager, Enterprise, The Animated Series and feature films 1110.

One of the partners of FanSets is Dan Madsen. A longtime StarTrek.com guest blogger, Madsen is the former founder, president and publisher of both the Official Star Trek Fan Club and Official Star Trek Communicator magazine.

The current pins are available for purchase on the FanSets website at www.fansets.com, and they're taking pre-orders now for the TNG 30th Anniversary pin and magnet.