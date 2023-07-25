Published May 29, 2018
FIRST LOOK: T'Kuvma Embraces His Destiny
Star Trek: Discovery #4, out tomorrow, will bring to a conclusion IDW Publishing’s current comic-book tie-in event series. The adventure is once again written by the tandem of comic-book veteran Mike Johnson and Discovery staff writer and Voyager novelist Kirsten Beyer, while Tony Shasteen provides the art and A cover. StarTrek.com is excited to share details and exclusive First Looks at preview pages and several covers.
In the final installment, the Klingon leader T'Kuvma embraces his destiny and fights to unite the many Houses of the Klingon Empire... ultimately leading to epic conflict with the Federation. Star Trek: Discovery #4 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
Fans should also be on the lookout for the variant covers by Angel Hernandez (Cover RI-A) and Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire (Cover RI-B), as well as B photo cover.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.