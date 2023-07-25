First Look: ThinkGeek's Plush Enterprise & Trek Door Chime

ThinkGeek is back with their latest Star Trek products and StarTrek.com has a First Look at them. First up is a Star Trek Plush Enterprise. You read that right: ThinkGeek’s Star Trek Enterprise Plush – which is white, with red, yellow, gray and black -- features detailed embroidery, blinking lights and realistic photon torpedo sound effects. It will be available soon, priced at $24.99.

The second new addition to the ThinkGeek line of licensed Star Trek products is a Star Trek Electronic Door Chime. Think of it as a TOS-era Enterprise communications panel… of your very own. The Star Trek Door Chime lights up, is easily mounted and features such signature sounds as a red alert klaxon, boatswain whistle and, best of all, a motion-sensitive door whoosh. It will be available soon, priced at $29.99.

To check out all of ThinkGeek's licensed Star Trek products, click HERE.