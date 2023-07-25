FIRST LOOK: The Wit and Wisdom of Star Trek

Robb Pearlman cracked up fans with his most recent book, Fun With Kirk and Spock, even earning words of praise from Leonard Nimoy, and Pearlman will be back soon a new book, The Wit and Wisdom of Star Trek. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover of the book. Due out in June from Cider Mill Press, The Wit and Wisdom of Star Trek is the ultimate gift book for Trek fans, featuring classic quotes and photos from fan-favorite moments and snippets of behind-the-scenes trivia, as well as personal recollections from The Original Series cast and crew.