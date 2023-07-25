Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 15, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: The Visual Dictionary

    FIRST LOOK: The Visual Dictionary

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Last month, StarTrek.com gave you a First Look at DK’s upcoming STAR TREK The Visual Dictionary, a visual exploration of the Star Trek universe, spanning all five of the Star Trek series and the first 10 movies, and highlighted by detailed descriptions and full-color photos of technology and ships, as well as characters and aliens (their culture and behavior). Today, we’ve got an exclusive preview of pages from The Visual Dictionary, with information about and images of Gowron, a bottle of Chateau Picard, Data, Dr. Soong, Professor Moriarty, an Andorian plasma rifle, Nomad, the EMH and much more.

    DK will release The Visual Dictionary as a 96-page hardcover in March. The book, which will be available in the UK and the US, will feature a foreword by John de Lancie, Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Q.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top