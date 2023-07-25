Published Feb 15, 2013
FIRST LOOK: The Visual Dictionary
Last month, StarTrek.com gave you a First Look at DK’s upcoming STAR TREK The Visual Dictionary, a visual exploration of the Star Trek universe, spanning all five of the Star Trek series and the first 10 movies, and highlighted by detailed descriptions and full-color photos of technology and ships, as well as characters and aliens (their culture and behavior). Today, we’ve got an exclusive preview of pages from The Visual Dictionary, with information about and images of Gowron, a bottle of Chateau Picard, Data, Dr. Soong, Professor Moriarty, an Andorian plasma rifle, Nomad, the EMH and much more.
DK will release The Visual Dictionary as a 96-page hardcover in March. The book, which will be available in the UK and the US, will feature a foreword by John de Lancie, Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Q.