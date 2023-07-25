Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 28, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: The Tribbles Are Coming! The Tribbles Are Coming!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Tribbles are coming! The Tribbles are coming – and StarTrek.com has a First Look! That’s right; everyone’s favorite (well, not the Klingons’ favorite, but still…) soft, furry, ravenous and constantly breeding creatures will soon be available from QMx for, of course, a modest adoption fee. And to keep them from multiplying or sneaking into the cupboards of your home, they’ll come in a specially designed container.

    The Tribbles from QMx will be out this summer. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details.

