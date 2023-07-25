FIRST LOOK: The Tribbles Are Coming! The Tribbles Are Coming!

The Tribbles are coming! The Tribbles are coming – and StarTrek.com has a First Look! That’s right; everyone’s favorite (well, not the Klingons’ favorite, but still…) soft, furry, ravenous and constantly breeding creatures will soon be available from QMx for, of course, a modest adoption fee. And to keep them from multiplying or sneaking into the cupboards of your home, they’ll come in a specially designed container.