FIRST LOOK: The Q Gambit, Part 2

IDW Publishing will heat up the summer with a trio of Star Trek comic books set for release in August. StarTrek.com will preview the titles over the next few days, and we start today with Star Trek #36, the second part of the “The Q Gambit” adventure by writer Mike Johnson, collaborating once again with Tony Shasteen (art and cover) and Roberto Orci (who oversees the Trek comics set in the universe of the current films). In Star Trek #36, Kirk and the Enterprise crew are thrust into the future of their new timeline thanks to Star Trek: The Next Generation’s mysterious, impish being known as Q. But in this alternate reality, what has become of the space station once known as Deep Space Nine... and the man called Benjamin Sisko?