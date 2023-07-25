Published Apr 17, 2014
FIRST LOOK: The Q Gambit
FIRST LOOK: The Q Gambit
It hasn't happened yet on the big screen, but it's about to go down in comic book form. Come July, as part of IDW Publishing's six-part adventure dubbed The Q Gambit, the current U.S.S. Enterprise crew -- as seen in Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness and IDW's ongoing Star Trek tales -- will come face to face with Q, the omnipotent Next Generation villain and longtime fan favorite. The Q Gambit will kick off with Star Trek issue #35, as the mischievous Q sends James T. Kirk on a quest that will witness the Enterprise joining forces with familiar faces from Trek lore, beginning with the crew of a very familiar space station.
Leading the charge on The Q Gambit is veteran writer Mike Johnson. He's written Countdown to Darkness, After Darkness, Khan and many other Trek comics. Complementing his efforts on The Q Gambit will be Tony Shasteen, making his debut as an IDW Star Trek artist after having worked on Vampire Diaries and Batman: Arkham Unhinged, among other properties.
“Part of the fun of the new Star Trek movie franchise is seeing how beloved characters are different in the new timeline,” Johnson said in a statement. "But one iconic adversary remains unchanged: Q. His fascination with humanity and his penchant for mischief remain the same across the multiverse, and now he's come to take the Enterprise crew on an adventure that will bring new meaning to the phrase ‘no-win scenario.’”
“Like so many fans, Q captured my attention as soon as he appeared on the deck of the Enterprise,” Star Trek comic editor Sarah Gaydos noted in a separate statement. "We’re excited to explore just how Q will react to our Captain Kirk…and how Kirk will handle one of the most powerful, witty characters ever to appear in the Star Trek universe. We’re also very eager for everyone to see the stellar work Tony Shasteen is doing!”
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about The Q Gambit.