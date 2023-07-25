FIRST LOOK: The Q Gambit

“Part of the fun of the new Star Trek movie franchise is seeing how beloved characters are different in the new timeline,” Johnson said in a statement. "But one iconic adversary remains unchanged: Q. His fascination with humanity and his penchant for mischief remain the same across the multiverse, and now he's come to take the Enterprise crew on an adventure that will bring new meaning to the phrase ‘no-win scenario.’”

“Like so many fans, Q captured my attention as soon as he appeared on the deck of the Enterprise,” Star Trek comic editor Sarah Gaydos noted in a separate statement. "We’re excited to explore just how Q will react to our Captain Kirk…and how Kirk will handle one of the most powerful, witty characters ever to appear in the Star Trek universe. We’re also very eager for everyone to see the stellar work Tony Shasteen is doing!”

