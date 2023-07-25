FIRST LOOK: The One: 12 Collective Hikaru Sulu

Sulu is almost ready to beam up. Mezco will, this summer, unveil its The One: 12 Collective Hikaru Sulu. The figure will be digitally modeled to craft an exceptional actor/character likeness and assembled on a One: 12 Collective body with more than 28 points of articulation and numerous accessories, as well as interchangeable parts.More specifically, the One: 12 Collective Sulu will feature a real fabric uniform with accurate trim and insignia; sculpted details capturing Sulu's likeness; leather-look screen-matched boots; both a regular head and a smiling head; fists (L&R); posing hands (L&R), phaser holding hand (R), communicator/tricorder holding hand (L); communicator with flip-up panel; phaser; fencing sword; away team belt with holster for communicator and phaser; and a display base for posing post.Each Sulu figure will be packaged in a deluxe, fifth-panel window box with translucent acetate slipcover. The One:12 Collective Sulu will cost $70.00. Go to www.mezcotoyz.com to pre-order, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additions to the One: 12 Collective's Star Trek line.