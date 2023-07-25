Published Sep 27, 2017
FIRST LOOK: The Next Generation Cats
FIRST LOOK: The Next Generation Cats
Another round of purrfection is on the way, as Jenny Parks, the illustrator behind the wildly popular book Star Trek Cats, will be back early next year with Star Trek: The Next Generation Cats – and StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive First Look at the cover and an inside image.
A companion to the bestselling Star Trek Cats, Star Trek: The Next Generation Cats brings the many adventures of the TNG crew to life in a faithfully feline homage to the hit series. Expect encounters with the Borg and adventures on the holodeck, with Captain Picard and the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D crew reimagined as lovingly detailed cats. Parks, a respected, Denver-based scientific illustrator and "shameless nerd," specializes in reimagining pop culture characters – including people, animals, dinosaurs and imaginary creatures -- as... cats.
Chronicle Books will release Star Trek: The Next Generation Cats as a 64-page, full-color hardcover book in April 2018. It will cost $14.95.