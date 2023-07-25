Published Apr 3, 2014
FIRST LOOK: The Light Fantastic
FIRST LOOK: The Light Fantastic
Star Trek: The Next Generation -- The Light Fantastic won't be out until late June, but StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover and details about the upcoming adventure from author Jeffrey Lang and publisher Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Here's the synopsis:
He was perhaps the ultimate human achievement: a sentient artificial life-form—self-aware, self-determining, possessing a mind and a body far surpassing that of his makers, and imbued with the potential to evolve beyond the scope of his programming.
And then Data was destroyed.
Four years later, Data’s creator, Noonien Soong, sacrificed his life and resurrected his android son, who in turn revived the positronic brain of his own artificial daughter, Lal. Having resigned his commission, the former Starfleet officer now works to make his way on an alien world, while also coming to grips with the very human notion of wanting versus having a child.
But complicating Data’s new life is an unexpected nemesis from years ago on the U.S.S. Enterprise—the holographic master criminal Professor James Moriarty. Long believed to be imprisoned in a memory solid, Moriarty has created a siphon into the "real" world as a being of light and thought. Moriarty wants the solid form that he was once told he could never have, and seeks to manipulate Data into finding another androidbody for him to permanently inhabit . . . even if it means that is Data himself.
Returning to the story begun in the novel Immortal Coil and continuing in the bestselling Cold Equations trilogy, this is the next fascinating chapter in the artificial life of one of Star Trek’s most enduring characters.
Star Trek: The Next Generation -- The Light Fantastic, due out on June 24, will be available as a 304-page mass market paperback and eBook priced at $7.99. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order.