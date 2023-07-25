Published Sep 4, 2013
FIRST LOOK: The Klingon Art of War
The Klingon Art of War looms large on the horizon, beckoning all of us, from any walk of life – or planet – to harness the ancient Klingon wisdom within the 10 precepts that have shaped Klingon culture and indoctrinated Klingons in the Way of the Warrior dating back to the days of Kahless. Due out in early 2014 from becker&mayer! and to be published by Simon & Schuster, The Klingon Art of War will shed light on the Klingons like no other book before it.
Here’s the synopsis direct from becker&mayer! and Simon & Schuster:
Klingons fight, but they do not merely fight. For Klingons, battle is a dance, a way of living with dignity and purpose. This is central to the concept at the heart of Klingondom: honor.
The Klingon Art of War lays out the principles of the Klingon code that animates their entire culture. Each chapter introduces another part of the Klingon ethic and explores the ways it informs Klingon life, behavior, and history. Each chapter also celebrates famous Klingons, warships, and battles, and the role they've played in advancing the Klingon Empire.
Available May 6, 2014, The Klingon Art of War will be a 160-page hardcover written by Keith R.A. DeCandido and priced at $25.99. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.