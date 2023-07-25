FIRST LOOK: The Klingon Art of War

Here’s the synopsis direct from becker&mayer! and Simon & Schuster:

Klingons fight, but they do not merely fight. For Klingons, battle is a dance, a way of living with dignity and purpose. This is central to the concept at the heart of Klingondom: honor.

The Klingon Art of War lays out the principles of the Klingon code that animates their entire culture. Each chapter introduces another part of the Klingon ethic and explores the ways it informs Klingon life, behavior, and history. Each chapter also celebrates famous Klingons, warships, and battles, and the role they've played in advancing the Klingon Empire.

Available May 6, 2014, The Klingon Art of War will be a 160-page hardcover written by Keith R.A. DeCandido and priced at $25.99. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.