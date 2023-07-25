Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 9, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: The Ferengi Marauder

    By Star Trek The Official Starships Collection

    Star Trek The Official Starships Collection would like to wish you all a very happy and Star Trek-filled 2014!

    And what a great year we have coming up in the Starships Collection. As a small, but exciting appetizer… here’s the first official look at issue 16, the Ferengi Marauder.

    This ship -- available starting in late March -- is just one from The Official Starships Collection. To start collecting the full series or to review the upcoming ship models, visit The Official Starships Collection. Don’t forget to also check back at StarTrek.com for additional information about the collection and for detailed looks at each ship as they are released.

