Published Jan 9, 2014
FIRST LOOK: The Ferengi Marauder
FIRST LOOK: The Ferengi Marauder
Star Trek The Official Starships Collection would like to wish you all a very happy and Star Trek-filled 2014!
And what a great year we have coming up in the Starships Collection. As a small, but exciting appetizer… here’s the first official look at issue 16, the Ferengi Marauder.
This ship -- available starting in late March -- is just one from The Official Starships Collection. To start collecting the full series or to review the upcoming ship models, visit The Official Starships Collection. Don’t forget to also check back at StarTrek.com for additional information about the collection and for detailed looks at each ship as they are released.