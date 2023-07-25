FIRST LOOK: The Fall Crossover Continues With The Crimson Shadow

The Fall, the new Star Trek miniseries from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, will continue in late September with the release of The Crimson Shadow. Here’s a synopsis of installment number two in The Next Generation/Deep Space Nine crossover, direct from Simon & Schuster:"Cardassia Prime is home to a prideful people who, for centuries, forged alliances with those they believed would strengthen them and their place in the Alpha Quadrant, and expanded their empire at great cost to other worlds. For generations, dissenting voices were silenced either by fear or an early grave. When their wartime ally, the Dominion, suddenly turned on them, seeking to transform Cardassia into a tomb for every last member of their race, their old adversary—the United Federation of Planets—put an end to the carnage, and even now works to help rebuild Cardassia Prime.