Published Jul 15, 2013
FIRST LOOK: The Fall Crossover Continues With The Crimson Shadow
The Fall, the new Star Trek miniseries from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, will continue in late September with the release of The Crimson Shadow. Here’s a synopsis of installment number two in The Next Generation/Deep Space Nine crossover, direct from Simon & Schuster:"Cardassia Prime is home to a prideful people who, for centuries, forged alliances with those they believed would strengthen them and their place in the Alpha Quadrant, and expanded their empire at great cost to other worlds. For generations, dissenting voices were silenced either by fear or an early grave. When their wartime ally, the Dominion, suddenly turned on them, seeking to transform Cardassia into a tomb for every last member of their race, their old adversary—the United Federation of Planets—put an end to the carnage, and even now works to help rebuild Cardassia Prime.
"To celebrate this alliance, the Castellan of the Cardassian Union is to welcome the Federation president to Cardassia Prime. As a symbol of this deepening friendship, the U.S.S. Enterprise-E is tasked to carry the Cardassian ambassador to the Federation back home. For his part, Ambassador Elim Garak is working with Captain Jean-Luc Picard to oversee the diplomatic reception that will commemorate the last of Starfleet’s personnel finally leaving the homeworld. However, there are malevolent forces at work, who even now strive to “restore Cardassia to its proper place and glory,” and are willing to do anything to achieve their goal..."Star Trek: The Fall: The Crimson Shadow runs 352 pages and, starting September 24, it will be available in the mass market paperback and eBook formats for $7.99. Click HERE for additional details.