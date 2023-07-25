First Look: The Edge from the Starfleet Academy Book Series

The new Starfleet Academy book series got off to a flying start earlier this month with The Delta Anomaly, and now StarTrek.com has a sneak peek of book two, The Edge, by Rudy Josephs. Check out the exclusive cover image, and here's some scoop about the story straight from Simon Spotlight:

In The Edge, Kirk finds out how much of a toll the intense training classes and grueling schedule of academy life is taking on all the cadets, including himself. But some recruits seem better equipped to handle the challenges. Is there something that is giving them an edge? Kirk is determined to find out, especially since one of the cadets with a little something extra is his new girlfriend.

Starfleet Academy: The Edge will be available on December 28. As with The Delta Anomaly, it will be released simultaneously in hardcover, paperback and e-book editions.

