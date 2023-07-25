FIRST LOOK: The Mirror, Cracked & Star Trek #33

Is it May already? No, far from it, but IDW Publishing is getting a jump on spring by announcing its Star Trek comic books for May. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at some of the covers, plus details about the various titles.

First up is Star Trek #33, written by Mike Johnson, with art and cover by Joe Corroney. Set after the events of Star Trek Into Darkness, Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise encounter a deadly new alien species unlike anything the Federation has met before. Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness writer/producer Roberto Orci is overseeing Star Trek #33, which will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Subscribers should also expect a variant photo cover of Kirk.