Published Feb 18, 2014
FIRST LOOK: The Mirror, Cracked & Star Trek #33
Is it May already? No, far from it, but IDW Publishing is getting a jump on spring by announcing its Star Trek comic books for May. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at some of the covers, plus details about the various titles.
First up is Star Trek #33, written by Mike Johnson, with art and cover by Joe Corroney. Set after the events of Star Trek Into Darkness, Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise encounter a deadly new alien species unlike anything the Federation has met before. Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness writer/producer Roberto Orci is overseeing Star Trek #33, which will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Subscribers should also expect a variant photo cover of Kirk.
Next, the recently concluded five-part Star Trek: Khan saga -- by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Paul Shipper -- gets the graphic novel treatment. Spanning 124 pages (and costing $19.99), the trade paperback chronicles the shocking origin of Khan Noonien Singh from his earliest years through his rise to power during the epic Eugenics Wars. The tale examines the events that led to his escape from Earth aboard the Botany Bay and reveals the truth behind his re-awakening by Admiral Marcus and Section 31.
And, lastly, there's an all-new "photonovel" story set in the Mirror Universe. Star Trek: New Visions #1: The Mirror, Cracked—SPOTLIGHT is by John Byrne, who serves as writer, artist and photo manipulator. The Mirror, Cracked follows up on last year's hugely successful "Strange New Worlds" photonovel by Byrne. This time, Byrne presents an ongoing, bi-monthly series that begins by going through the looking glass to tell the story of what happened after the classic "Mirror, Mirror" episode of The Original Series. The crew discovers two strangers in their midst, and quickly learns that one has made a pact with one of James Kirk's oldest foes. The Mirror, Cracked will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.
