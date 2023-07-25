Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Oct 6, 2017

    FIRST LOOK: "The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry" Photos

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The fourth episode of Star Trek: Discovery is titled "The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry," and new photos from it have just been released. Included are images of Michael Burnham interacting with two Discovery officers who are far from her friends at the moment, Commander Ellen Landry and Lt. Saru. Also, check out the displayed image of the creature behind Burnham in both the shot with Landry and the solo shot of Burnham. We're guessing that's the latest addition to Captain Gabriel Lorca's menagerie.

    Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

    Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs)

    First Officer, Saru (Doug Jones), with Michael Burnham

    Klingon Battle Deck Commander, L'Rell (Mary Chieffo)

    Captain Gabriel Lorca on the U.S.S. Discovery Bridge

    Astromycologist, Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp)

    Commander Ellen Landry (Rekha Sharma)

    First Officer, Lt. Saru

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

