    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 19, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: The Autobiography of James T. Kirk

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    James Tiberius Kirk. The man. The myth. The legend. If only he could write a memoir. Well, what if we told you that he has done just that? We're not kidding. It's called The Autobiography of James T. Kirk: The Story of Starfleet's Greatest Captain. Produced by Becker&Mayer! and published by Titan Books, it will out in the fall of 2015. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover, and here are details straight from the publisher: "Don't let them promote you. Don't let them transfer you. Don't let them do anything that takes you off the bridge of that ship because while you're there, you can make a difference. "—James T. Kirk, 2371The Autobiography of James T. Kirk chronicles the greatest Starfleet captain's life (2233–2371), in his own words. From his boyhood on an Iowa farm, his youth spent on Tarsus IV, his time in the Starfleet Academy, his meteoric raise through the ranks of Starfleet, and his illustrious career at the helm of the Enterprise, this in-world memoir uncovers Captain Kirk in a way Star Trek fans have never seen.



    Kirk's singular voice rings throughout the text, giving insight into his convictions, his bravery, and his commitment to the life—in all forms—throughout this Galaxy and beyond. Packaged in a handsome hardcover format, with a center section of photographs, sketches, and original illustrations, this in-world biography will serve as a profile of courage and celebration of a beloved
    hero.


    StarTrek.com
    The Autobiography of James T. Kirk: The Story of Starfleet's Greatest Captain

