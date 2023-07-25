FIRST LOOK: The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline

The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline, due out December 5th from Titan Books, showcases behind-the-scenes production, dazzling costume and set designs, intricate concept art and on-set photography from Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. Written by Jeff Bond, author of The Music of Star Trek and many other books, The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline is the essential companion to the movies. StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive First Look at images from the book.