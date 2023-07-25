FIRST LOOK: Starships Collection Star Trek (2009) U.S.S. Enterprise

Remember, it's a First Look; the model is still a work in progress.

The first J.J. Abrams movie introduced a new version of Matt Jefferies' classic, although this incarnation of the ship was much larger. The same is true for the diecast model, which will clock in at eight and a half inches long – roughly one and a half times the length of the regular models in the series.

The model will be accompanied by a magazine that takes a close look at how the movie’s art department reworked this iconic design. Included will be concept drawings and computer generated renders that show the evolution of the ship.

