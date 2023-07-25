Published May 16, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Voyager: Atonement
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Voyager: Atonement
Veteran Star Trek novelist Kirsten Beyer's next adventure will be... Star Trek: Voyager: Atonement, due out on August 25 from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Following on the heels of such Beyer-penned tales as Protectors, The Eternal Tide, Children of the Storm, Unworthy, Full Circle, String Theory: Fusion and Acts of Contrition, Beyer's latest is a 544-page sequel to Protectors and Acts of Contrition. Check out our StarTrek.com exclusive First Look at the cover art by Alan Dingman, and below that is a synopsis, direct from the publisher:
Admiral Kathryn Janeway faces a tribunal determined to execute her for supposed crimes committed during Voyager’s maiden trek through the Delta Quadrant. Captain Chakotay knows that the Kinara, several species now allied against the Full Circle fleet, are not all they appear to be. The Confederacy of the Worlds of the First Quadrant—a pact he cannot trust—is his only hope for unraveling the Kinara’s true agenda and rescuing Admiral Janeway. Meanwhile, Seven and Tom Paris are forced to betray the trust of their superiors in a desperate bid to reveal the lengths to which a fellow officer has gone in the name of protecting the Federation from the legendary Caeliar.
Star Trek: Voyager: Atonement