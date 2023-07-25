FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Voyager - Acts of Contrition

Star Trek: Voyager -- Acts of Contrition will be released in late September by Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. StarTrek.com is pleased to offer a First Look at the cover and details about the novel, a sequel to Protectors, penned by Trek veteran Kirsten Beyer. Here's the synopsis, direct from the publisher:

Admiral Kathryn Janeway has now taken command of the Full Circle Fleet. Her first mission: return to the Delta Quadrant and open diplomatic relations with the Confederacy of the Worlds of the First Quadrant, a civilization whose power rivals that of the Federation. Captain Chakotay knows that his choices could derail the potential alliance. While grateful to the Confederacy Interstellar Fleet for rescuing the Federation starships from an alien armada, the Voyager captain cannot forget the horrors upon which the Confederacy was founded.

More troubling, it appears that several of Voyager’s old adversaries have formed a separate and unlikely pact that is determined to bring down the Confederacy at all costs. Sins of the past haunt the crew members of the Full Circle Fleet as they attempt to chart a course for the future. Will they learn much too late that some sins can never be forgiven . . . or forgotten?

Star Trek: Voyager -- Acts of Contrition will be released on September 30 as a 352-page mass-market paperback and eBook. It will cost $7.99 and is available now for pre-order at www.amazon.com.