FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Video Game Villains

The co-op game’s story, an original adventure written by Marianne Krawczyk in collaboration with Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, pits Kirk and Spock – whom players will control -- and their crew mates against the Gorn, which are a true military dictatorship determined to conquer the universe. Using chaos-causing infectious venom, the Gorn lay the seeds for destruction and mayhem as they annihilate populations and deplete planets of their precious resources.

"Great villains give our favorite characters a chance to become heroes in the process of attempting to eliminate a powerful threat, and Star Trek fans have been eagerly anticipating the moment when the antagonists of the game would be revealed," said Carlson Choi, VP of Marketing at NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc. “This is one of those moments and we couldn’t be more excited to give gamers a glimpse at the challenges that lie ahead for Kirk and Spock.”Star Trek: The Game will be available in early 2013 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC. For more information on Star Trek: The Game, visit, www.StarTrekGame.com and follow the game on Twitter at www.twitter.com/star_trek_game. And be sure to keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about Star Trek: The Game.