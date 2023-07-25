FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Trexels Game For iPhone, iPad And iPod touch

Are you ready to enter the Trexelian Expanse? Well, the time is now, as [x]cube GAMES and YesGnome have teamed up to introduce Star Trek Trexels, a mobile game that allows iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users to enlist in Starfleet and command their very starship.

The game posits that a temporal rift has caused old enemies and surprising new allies to head into an uncharted region of space. And it’s there, in the 8-bit Trexelian Expanse, where players participate navigating a ship they’ve built and leading a crew they’ve selected. Along the way, they’ll encounter familiar Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation characters and locations, as well as new aliens, crew members and planets. The game also boasts music from The Original Series, a user interface based on the iconic LCARS (Library Computer Access/Retrieval System) system and George Takei – Star Trek’s legendary Sulu – serving as narrator.