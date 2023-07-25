Published May 11, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen
Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books will release its next Trek novel, Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen, on September 29, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover (by Tobias Richter) and details about the story (written by New York Times bestselling author James Swallow). Here's a synopsis of the story, which is set in the Star Trek: The Next Generation universe, direct from the publisher:
But when disaster befalls the Dinac, the Titan crew discovers they have unknowingly drawn the attention of a deadly, merciless enemy—a nightmare from Riker’s past lurking in the darkness. Friendships will be tested to the limit as familiar faces and new allies must risk everything in a fight against an unstoppable invader—or a horrific threat will be unleashed on the galaxy!
Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen will be available on September 29 as a mass market paperback and eBook priced at $7.99. Visit www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order the book.