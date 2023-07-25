Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 11, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books will release its next Trek novel, Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen, on September 29, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover (by Tobias Richter) and details about the story (written by New York Times bestselling author James Swallow). Here's a synopsis of the story, which is set in the Star Trek: The Next Generation universe, direct from the publisher:

    In the wake of political upheaval across the United Federation of Planets, Admiral William Riker and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan find themselves in uncertain waters as roles aboard the ship change to reflect a new mandate and a new mission. On orders from Starfleet, Titan sets out toward the edge of Federation space to tackle its latest assignment: to work with an alien species known as the Dinac, who are taking their first steps into the galaxy at large as a newly warp-capable civilization.

    But when disaster befalls the Dinac, the Titan crew discovers they have unknowingly drawn the attention of a deadly, merciless enemy—a nightmare from Riker’s past lurking in the darkness. Friendships will be tested to the limit as familiar faces and new allies must risk everything in a fight against an unstoppable invader—or a horrific threat will be unleashed on the galaxy!

    Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen will be available on September 29 as a mass market paperback and eBook priced at $7.99. Visit www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order the book.

