FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen

But when disaster befalls the Dinac, the Titan crew discovers they have unknowingly drawn the attention of a deadly, merciless enemy—a nightmare from Riker’s past lurking in the darkness. Friendships will be tested to the limit as familiar faces and new allies must risk everything in a fight against an unstoppable invader—or a horrific threat will be unleashed on the galaxy!

Star Trek: Titan: Sight Unseen will be available on September 29 as a mass market paperback and eBook priced at $7.99. Visit www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order the book.