FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Titan: Absent Enemies

Star Trek: Titan: Absent Enemies, a brand-new e-novella, is due for release on February 24 from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. It’s based on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows the dramatic events as chronicled in the New York Times bestselling story arc The Fall.

StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover art, and here’s the synopsis, direct from Simon & Schuster:

“Newly promoted Admiral William Riker and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan are ordered to race to Garadius IV—a planet Riker knows all too well from an unsuccessful peace mission when he was still first officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise. But this time, he finds a mysterious new situation: one with the potential to imperil the entire Federation. One of the warring parties has simply vanished…”

Written by veteran Star Wars author John Jackson Miller, Star Trek: Titan: Absent Enemies will run 50 pages and cost $1.99. Visit SimonandSchuster.com or Amazon.com to purchase the e-novella.