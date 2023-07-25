FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: The Original Series October Art Print Shot Glasses

How cool are the October Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz? So cool that we’ll drink to them… with shot glasses from Bif Bang Pow! The shot glasses, due out early next year, will be emblazoned with Ortiz’s retro poster art for “The Squire of Gothos,” “Mudd’s Women,” “Obsession” and “The Cloud Minders.”

Check out the October designs below: