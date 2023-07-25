Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 5, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: The Original Series October Art Print Shot Glasses

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    How cool are the October Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz? So cool that we’ll drink to them… with shot glasses from Bif Bang Pow! The shot glasses, due out early next year, will be emblazoned with Ortiz’s retro poster art for “The Squire of Gothos,” “Mudd’s Women,” “Obsession” and “The Cloud Minders.”

    Check out the October designs below:

    Click HERE to pre-order the set of four shot glasses, which will be available early next year and will cost $17.99.

