    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 10, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: The Next Generation Heroes & Villains

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The latest set of Star Trek trading cards from Rittenhouse Archives is available now. Star Trek: The Next Generation Heroes & Villains is a 100-card parallel base set that includes 9 Undercover Heroes, 18 TNG Romance Cards, 18 TNG Remastered Cards, 5 TNG 25th Anniversary Poster Cards and 6 TNG Relics Cards. The cards come 5 per pack, 24 packs per box and 12 boxes per case, and each box contains 4 autograph cards.

    TNG signers include Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Michelle Forbes, Terry O’Quinn, Jerry Hardin, Robert Duncan McNeill, Tricia O’Neil, Harry Groener, Christopher McDonald, Olivia d’Abo, Bebe Neuwirth, Patrick Massett, Ronny Cox, Armin Shimerman, MAmick Byram, Michelle Scarabelli, Howie Seago and Paul Sorvino.

    Each pack sells for the suggested retail price of $3.50. The TNG Heroes & Villains Trading Cards -- along with a custom-designed collector's album -- are available now at retail and hobby shops.

