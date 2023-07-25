FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: The Next Generation Heroes & Villains

The latest set of Star Trek trading cards from Rittenhouse Archives is available now. Star Trek: The Next Generation Heroes & Villains is a 100-card parallel base set that includes 9 Undercover Heroes, 18 TNG Romance Cards, 18 TNG Remastered Cards, 5 TNG 25th Anniversary Poster Cards and 6 TNG Relics Cards. The cards come 5 per pack, 24 packs per box and 12 boxes per case, and each box contains 4 autograph cards.