Published May 15, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek/The Big Bang Theory Co-Branded Tee Shirts
If you got a big kick out of the Star Trek/The Big Bang Theory Bobbleheads introduced earlier this month, we’ve got news about more Star Trek and The Big Bang Theory co-branded products. Ripple Junction has just unveiled a trio of tee-shirts: Sheldon giving the Vulcan salute; Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock; and Cool Modes of Transportation (by Dr. Sheldon Cooper).
The shirts are available now, for $24.95 each, exclusively at the StarTrek.com Shop (shop.startrek.com), at Hot Topic stores and at HotTopic.com.