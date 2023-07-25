FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: The Art Of Juan Ortiz

So far, the Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz have adorned shot glasses and tee shirts, and StarTrek.com just reported that several of his prints will soon appear on wine bottle labels. Now, we can tell you that all 80 prints – which are in the style of 60’s movie posters, pulp novel covers, advertisements or comic books -- will be collected into Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz, an upcoming hardcover from Titan Books. Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz will run 112 pages and retail for the suggested price of $39.95.