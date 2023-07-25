FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Stamps Coming for 2016

The United States Postal Service, as part of the ongoing Star Trek 50th anniversary celebration, will offer Star Trek stamps in 2016, and StarTrek.com is pleased to present a special First Look at the set. Designed by The Heads of State, who also designed the issuance/panel, each stamp showcases one of four digital illustrations inspired by elements of the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series. Antonio Alcala served as the project's art director.

The four stamps include:

The U.S.S. Enterprise inside the outline of a Starfleet insignia against a gold background