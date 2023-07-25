Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 15, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Spock Bank

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Diamond Select Toys wants to help fans with the “prosper” part of the catchphrase Live Long and Prosper. And they’ll do so this summer by introducing a Star Trek Spock Bust Bank. Sculpted by Patrick Piggott, the Spock Bust Bank will represent the first in DST’s upcoming line of Star Trek vinyl bust banks. The 8-inch rendering of the U.S.S. Enterprise's iconic first officer will have a coin slot in the back and an access door in the base so that fans – as DST so amusingly puts it -- can store their spare change, as well as their conflicting emotions.

    The Star TrekSpock Bust Bank will cost $22.99 and be available at comic book shops and other stores, as well as through online retailers. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

