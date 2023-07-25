FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Spock Bank

Diamond Select Toys wants to help fans with the “prosper” part of the catchphrase Live Long and Prosper. And they’ll do so this summer by introducing a Star Trek Spock Bust Bank. Sculpted by Patrick Piggott, the Spock Bust Bank will represent the first in DST’s upcoming line of Star Trek vinyl bust banks. The 8-inch rendering of the U.S.S. Enterprise's iconic first officer will have a coin slot in the back and an access door in the base so that fans – as DST so amusingly puts it -- can store their spare change, as well as their conflicting emotions.