FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Skele-Treks

Star Trek fans attending Comic-Con are, today, getting their first up close and personal look at the Star Trek Skele-Treks universe, coming this fall from NECA. Inspired by the culture and traditions of Mexico and created by Maya Studio and Spanish artist Javi Molner, Star Trek Skele-Treks will present a bold, unique and scary-fun signature artistic style across Star Trek-themed accessories, apparel, figures and plush toys. The first collection, out in September, will feature Captain Kirk, the Borg and Kor, while subsequent collections will feature iconic Trek characters.