Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 17, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Skele-Treks

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Skele-Treks

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek fans attending Comic-Con are, today, getting their first up close and personal look at the Star Trek Skele-Treks universe, coming this fall from NECA. Inspired by the culture and traditions of Mexico and created by Maya Studio and Spanish artist Javi Molner, Star Trek Skele-Treks will present a bold, unique and scary-fun signature artistic style across Star Trek-themed accessories, apparel, figures and plush toys. The first collection, out in September, will feature Captain Kirk, the Borg and Kor, while subsequent collections will feature iconic Trek characters.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top