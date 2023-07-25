FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Rivals Mobile Game

Star Trek fans, rejoice. Elephant Mouse has just introduced Star Trek Rivals, a turn-based mobile card game featuring, characters, ships and technology from Star Trek (2009)and Star Trek Into Darkness. The highly addictive, strategic and free collectible card game includes 100-plus cards and allows fans to play multiple games simultaneously with friends or random opponents. Players can earn Federation Credits to purchase packs of new cards and can collect XP to increase their level and secure gold-pressed latinum rewards.

Star Trek Rivals is available now for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. Click HERE to download now.

Players should also be on the lookout for the “Deal of the Day,” with a single card offered at a 60% percent discount. Click HERE to download now.