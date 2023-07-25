FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Office Products

Icon Heroes has just unveiled a trio of very cool and yet super-practical Star Trek-themed products for the office or home. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the products, which were introduced today at Toy Fair in New York City and will be available soon. They include a Star Trek Logo Bookends Set, a Star Trek Klingon D’K Tahg Letter Opener and a Star Trek Spock Hand Business Card Holder. The Star Trek Logo Bookends are ideal for securing books or DVD. Together, the two ends measure approximately 6.5” H x 7.25” W x 4” D and weigh approximately 6 pounds. Made of sturdy poly stone, each piece is meticulously hand painted.