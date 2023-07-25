Published Feb 16, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Office Products
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Office Products
Icon Heroes has just unveiled a trio of very cool and yet super-practical Star Trek-themed products for the office or home. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the products, which were introduced today at Toy Fair in New York City and will be available soon. They include a Star Trek Logo Bookends Set, a Star Trek Klingon D’K Tahg Letter Opener and a Star Trek Spock Hand Business Card Holder. The Star Trek Logo Bookends are ideal for securing books or DVD. Together, the two ends measure approximately 6.5” H x 7.25” W x 4” D and weigh approximately 6 pounds. Made of sturdy poly stone, each piece is meticulously hand painted.
The Star Trek Klingon D’K Tahg Letter Opener is a true warrior’s blade that can be used to stab those pesky pending bills. A Gentle Giant scan, this piece was designed from an actual Star Trek prop. It measures approximately 8”H x 3”W x .4”D, weighs 5 ounces and is made of sturdy zinc alloy metal.
The Star Trek Logo Bookends will cost $70, while the Star Trek Klingon D’K Tahg Letter Opener will be priced at $25, and the Star Trek Spock Hand Business Car Holder will retail for $35. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details and product availability dates.