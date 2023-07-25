Published Jan 24, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Mugs & Light-Up Canvas Prints From Westland
Westland Giftware will soon add several new items to its line of Star Trek products, and StarTrek.com has a First Look. Among the items on the way are a trio of Star Trek Light-Up canvas prints depictinging the Enterprise, the Star Trek insignia and Kirk, Spock and Dr. McCoy along with the Enterprise and the TOS insignia. LED lights, powered by AA batteries, will illuminate the prints, with each print set to cost $21.99. They'll be available in April.
Next up are two Star Trek 6 oz. acrylic/stainless steel travel mugs, each of which measures 7 inches tall. The first mug depicts the Enterprise in space and features the TOS logo, while the second mug is Starfleet-themed and features images of Kirk, Spock, McCoy and Enterprise, as well as the TOS logo. Each mug will cost $14.99 and will be available in March.