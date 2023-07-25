FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Mugs & Light-Up Canvas Prints From Westland

Westland Giftware will soon add several new items to its line of Star Trek products, and StarTrek.com has a First Look. Among the items on the way are a trio of Star Trek Light-Up canvas prints depictinging the Enterprise, the Star Trek insignia and Kirk, Spock and Dr. McCoy along with the Enterprise and the TOS insignia. LED lights, powered by AA batteries, will illuminate the prints, with each print set to cost $21.99. They'll be available in April.