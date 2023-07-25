Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jan 12, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Magazine #43 Covers

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Issue #43 of the official Star Trek Magazine will go on sale on January 22 and StarTrek.com has a First Look at not one, but two Issue #43 covers. The first cover is on the newsstand edition of the magazine. It features an image of Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as Kirk and Spock from Star Trek Into Darkness, as well as teasers about the stories inside. The second cover is a comic-book shop exclusive, and it offers a cool and colorful print of a TNGBorg drone.



    StarTrek.com
    Issue #43

