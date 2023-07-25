Published Jan 14, 2018
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Lost Scenes
Think you’ve seen every episode of Star Trek: The Original Series and know everything about them? Think again. Star Trek: Lost Scenes, due out in August from Titan Books, is written by Trek experts – and frequent StarTrek.com guest bloggers – David Tilotta and Curt McAloney, and packed with hundreds of carefully curated, never-before-seen color photos. All images have been professionally restored to their original, vibrant colors and are used to chronicle the making of the series, reassemble deleted scenes that were left on the cutting-room floor, and showcase bloopers from the first pilot through the last episode.
More specifically, Lost Scenes:
Takes an unprecedented look at more than 50 deleted scenes, many of which have never been seen before, assembled from hundreds of photos and original script excerpts.
Goes behind the scenes of TOS with previously unpublished photos of the optical effects, filming miniatures, makeup, exterior shooting locations, bloopers and more.
Is packed with more than 700 full-color photos, each restored to pristine condition.
Star Trek: Lost Scenes will be released as a 272-page hardback book. It will cost $39.95 in the U.S. and £29.99 in the U.K. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about pre-ordering the book.