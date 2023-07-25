Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Apr 10, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Live in Concert

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Live in Concert is coming your way, with screenings of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness accompanied by live symphony orchestra performances of Michael Giacchino’s scores. The Star Trek: Live in Concert tour will kick off in Europe next month with events in the UK and Switzerland, followed by U.S. premieres set for July in Houston and San Diego; the San Diego Symphony performance will coincide with the Comic-Con International. Star Trek: Live in Concert will then head to Canada in March, 2015, with additional dates to be announced.

    Here’s the schedule so far:

    May 24, 2014

    Star Trek Into Darkness

    21st Century Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
    KKL Concert Hall Concert Hall in Lucerne, Switzerland
    


    May 25, 2014

    Star Trek (2009)



    


    May 29, 2014

    Star Trek (2009)



    


    May 30, 2014

    Star Trek Into Darkness



    


    May 31, 2014

    Star Trek (2009)



    



    Star Trek Into Darkness



    


    July 18, 2014

    Star Trek (2009)



    


    July 19, 2014

    Star Trek Into Darkness



    


    July 26, 2014

    Star Trek (2009)



    


    July 31, 2014

    Star Trek Into Darkness



    


    March 21, 2015

    Star Trek (2009)



    

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about performances in additional cities and countries. And visit StarTrekConcerts.com for ticket information and the latest tour schedule.

