FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Live in Concert

Star Trek: Live in Concert is coming your way, with screenings of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness accompanied by live symphony orchestra performances of Michael Giacchino’s scores. The Star Trek: Live in Concert tour will kick off in Europe next month with events in the UK and Switzerland, followed by U.S. premieres set for July in Houston and San Diego; the San Diego Symphony performance will coincide with the Comic-Con International. Star Trek: Live in Concert will then head to Canada in March, 2015, with additional dates to be announced.

Here’s the schedule so far: