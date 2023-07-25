Published Dec 3, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Khan #3
IDW Publishing's ongoing Khan adventure will Khan-tinue with the release tomorrow of Star Trek: Khan #3, and StarTrek.com is pleased to present an exclusive preview of several pages from the issue. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and David Messina, and a cover by Paul Shipper, Khan #3 finds Khan fighting to preserve his empire as the Eugenics Wars lay waste to the planet. The tale, once again overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, runs 32 pages, costs $3.99 and sets the stage for the final two installments.
Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by Andrew Currie. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.