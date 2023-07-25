FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Khan #3

IDW Publishing's ongoing Khan adventure will Khan-tinue with the release tomorrow of Star Trek: Khan #3, and StarTrek.com is pleased to present an exclusive preview of several pages from the issue. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and David Messina, and a cover by Paul Shipper, Khan #3 finds Khan fighting to preserve his empire as the Eugenics Wars lay waste to the planet. The tale, once again overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, runs 32 pages, costs $3.99 and sets the stage for the final two installments.