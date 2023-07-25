FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Into Darkness Super Bowl Ad

It was a super Super Bowl Sunday for Star Trek fans. That’s because a new spot for Star Trek Into Darkness premiered during the second quarter of the gridiron matchup between the Ravens and 49ers on CBS.

Fans using the just-launched Star Trek Into Darkness app can get tickets to see the Star Trek Into Darkness on Wednesday, May 15th at 8:00pm - two days before the movie's scheduled release - and get an exclusive extended version of the Super Bowl spot.

Fans can also watch the trailer in HD at iTunes Movie Trailers.

So, what did you think of the new spot? What footage intrigued you most?